Watch a report by Andy Dickenson

There has been an increase in the number of sightings of dolphins, whales and seals off the south coast over the past few months.

Many of the encounters have been filmed and shared widely via social media. It is not just tourists and pleasure seekers who are noticing the increasing variety of sea life visiting our shores. The Brighton Dolphin Project, which was launched two years ago is reporting a dramatic rise in the number of bottlenose dolphins spotted in our waters.

We've had double the number of bottlenose dolphin sightings on the Sussex coast, including right here off Shoreham Port several times during the summer and that's been a massive surprise to us.

And there could be a number of reasons but of course coronavirus has had a massive impact on our use of the sea as well - It's been a lot less, a reduced use of the sea, less boats which should mean less sightings but we've had double.

Climate change is affecting the world's oceans and our piece of the English Channel is no different. We're likely to see different species but the truth is we haven't studied these animals well enough over the last 20 years and it could be that they've been here all the time. And we're just finding out more about them which is really exciting.

There have been other sightings in locations including Weymouth in Dorset, the Isle ofWight, the River Medway in Kent and even a report of a seal taking a ride on apaddle board in the River Adur.

Marine experts are trying to understand why the number of sightings has increased. Itcould be a variety of reasons including rising sea temperatures, clearer waters or just that there are more people keeping their eyes peeled on the water for an unusual sight.