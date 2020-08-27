A charity in Kent has started outdoor therapy sessions in order to help cancer patients and their families deal with isolation and anxiety.

Volunteers from the Pickering Centre in Tunbridge Wells continued to provide support over the phone during lockdown, as their building was forced to close due to the pandemic.

The outdoor sessions are now being held once a week and provide much needed emotional support to people living with cancer.

Polly Taylor, Co-Founder of Pickering Cancer Drop in Centre said "it was absolutely magical" to see everyone again.

The Pickering Centre usually provides drop in services and complimentary therapies at their hub in Tunbridge Wells.

Double olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes is a patron of the charity.

The team at the centre helped her mother when she was being treated for Myeloma, a type of blood cancer, before she passed away in 2017.

There's people really suffering and going through really traumatic times. They've got a range of volunteers and patients who are coming together to connect and have a smile for once, which is what they need.

The team at the Pickering Centre hope to re-open for therapy sessions in a month's time and as autumn draws near, group sessions will be held at a local hotel.

With the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cancer screening and treatment yet to unfold, the work of the centre is sure to be even more vital in the months to come.