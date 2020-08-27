Watch a report by Tony Green

Police have discovered dozens of cannabis plants being grown in a housein the suburbs of the Medway Towns in Kent.

Officers went to the property, a family home on Gordon Road in Strood, at about 3.30am onWednesday 19th August. They were expecting to find burglars, after initial reports that a crime might be in progress, but instead they found cannabis plants in every room of the house.

It was very much in keeping with the size and scale that we do find in residential properties. There were in total 54 plants. They were at various different stages of maturity and growth.

The plants have been removed from the building and destroyed. The investigating officersalso found evidence that electricity was being abstracted – being used /diverted dishonestly – without permission. An electrical engineer was calledout to make the property safe.

Cultivations like this put money in the hands of organised criminals and often attract associated offending, such as antisocial behaviour. In addition to attracting crime, it is not unusual for people tending to the plants to be exploited by other offenders and this cannot go unchallenged.

Cultivations are also often fuelled by abstracted electricity which is a very significant safety risk to neighbouring properties and officers attending the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, but detectives are hunting for the criminal gang behind thecannabis farm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kent Police by telephoning 01634 792209, quoting 46/146404/20