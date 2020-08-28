Tap above to find out how people from the South were told to travel hundreds of miles for a Covid-19 test

If you feel unwell get a test immediately - that's the Government advice on coronavirus but ITV Meridian can reveal people across the south are being directed potentially hundreds of miles away to get one. Despite testing centres in areas such as Newbury, Oxford, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Gatwick Airport, Ashford and Ebbsfleet we've heard from several people who have found the online booking system.

The Prime Minister told the Commons in May that the NHS Test and Trace system would be 'world-beating'. Simon Whittington from Winchester in Hampshire described the NHS Covid-19 booking system as a ‘shambles’ after being told the only appointment available was in Inverness - 458 miles away.

He was after an appointment for his 18-month old baby and couldn’t believe the only location he was offered was in Scotland.

Something like testing it’s surely absolutely key to getting us back to some sense of normality outside of a vaccine. It beggars believe they haven’t got this sorted.

Madeleine Cook lives in Newhaven in East Sussex where her nearest mobile test centre is in Brighton, 12 miles away.

She was told the only appointments available were on the Isle of Wight, a drive and ferry ride 58 miles away, in Wycombe, 93 miles away and in Leicester, 136 miles away.

It should be the most important factor right now to keep everyone safe and get children back into education this system needs to work. It can’t be a case that you’re just told it’s got a bit of a glitch - they need to get it working.

Teresa Drury from Broadstairs in Kent tried booking a test for herself and someone she lives with.

Her nearest centre is at Manston Airport, four miles away but instead they were sent to Ashford - 40 miles away - despite driving past Manston which she says was empty.

What I’m thinking is why don’t they just have a turn up system there. Being that they can take the capacity of up to 1,200 people a day, even without appointments they could accommodate that.

The coronavirus booking system is the only way to get a test at one of the drive-thru centres and you cannot turn up without an appointment.

To prove Madeleine, Simon and Teresa weren’t just unlucky we tried the system for ourselves.

Entering a post code in the New Forest displayed Swindon as the nearest centre, a Didcot post code brought up a testing site in Birmingham despite Oxford and Newbury being much closer while a Broadstairs post code showed appointments available in Leicester.

Issues with people being unable to book at the regional centre in Poole has led to authorities allowing people to turn up in their vehicles without booking.

The Government though insists there isn’t a widespread problem."NHS Test and Trace is working, it's completely free and testing centres are open for people to book a test if they need one. There has been high demand for appointments at some sites, but more will be available to book every day and home testing kits can still be ordered."

There are several drive-thru regional and mobile testing centres across our region and people can request a home test online.

However the site at the Amex football stadium in Brighton is being dismantled ready for matches to return.

The Government says there will be two additional regional testing centres next month but haven’t confirmed where, but did say three walk-in centres in the city were also in the pipeline.

We are told there will be capacity for half a million tests a day by October.

For those being told to travel potentially hundreds of miles for one, they are questioning just how immediate that need is.