Watch a report by Mary Stanley

Three siblings whose parents died ten years ago after being hit by a drink driver have created a fund to provide a support network for young people who lose their parents.

Alan Bernard, 53, and his wife Rochelle Bernard, 51, were hit by a car while walking back to their holiday home in Sandbanks in Dorset in September 2010. They couple from London had three children, one still a teenager, who lost both their mother and father at the same time. The sudden deaths of their parents had a devastating impact on the Bernard children.

I remember for many mornings waking up not believing that it was real. It just seemed so out of this world, and still sometimes when I think back to that it still does.

James Bernard was 26 at the time and engaged to be married.

My parents, at that point two of the most important people in my life had always been there for everything important that I’d ever done, suddenly taken away and not… and those moments are very difficult when they should be there and they’re not.

James' brother Robbie was 23-years-old when their parents died, while their younger sister Natasha was just 17-years-old. They have stressed how important it was to them to have their siblings as a support network to help with both the grief and other issues.

You should not as a young person, have to go through a situation like this where a huge… where your life essentially is torn apart in one evening by the recklessness of a drink driver who split our family up. We all have a huge hole in our lives that we will never fill.

Ten years after they experienced the sudden loss of their own parents, the three siblings want to help other young people faced with the same loss at such a crucial stage in their lives. In conjunction with the more established Norwood Charity, the brothers and sister will share their own experiences of parental loss in the hope that it will assist others in a similar situation to cope with the challenges they face.

The support on offer would depend on the specific needs of the person involved, and be anything ranging from financial support for funeral arrangements, to the provision of professional advice or counselling.

I just look back on the last ten years and think how lucky I was to have my brothers... to have a real support system. I think that our story would have been really different if we didn’t have that, and that’s why we’ve decided to set up this fund, because there’s going to be people in a similar position who won’t have the same support that we’ve had and I’m just very grateful.

James, Robbie and Natasha Bernard will walk 105 miles from Sandbanks in Dorset to London between Saturday 12th September to Wednesday 16th September.

The sponsored walk is aimed at raising £50,000 for the newly created 'Rochelle and Alan Bernard Fund' which the siblings have set up to help others in memory of their parents, giving them a lasting legacy.