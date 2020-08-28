Thousands of football fans will be welcomed back to Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium for the first time since lockdown began.

The Seagulls are making 2,500 tickets available to season ticket holders and members of their 1901 Club for the contest, which will kick-off at the Amex Stadium at 3pm tomorrow (29/08) for a friendly against Chelsea FC.

The club said: "The match is all-ticket and in the unlikely event the game does not sell out, there will be no ticket sales on the day. Please note, tickets will not be made available to Chelsea supporters as we are not permitted to admit visiting supporters."

To conform with the government's track-and-trace rules, booking a ticket for this match requires you to ensure your personal and contact details are all up to date, and you have provided the club with a current working mobile phone number.

For more information, you can visit their website.