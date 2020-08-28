Shops, businesses and home owners were left clearing up after flash flooding in Winchester.

Heavy downpours left the High Street under several feet of water which poured into nearby premises. It left behind a trail of mud and debris.

Shop owners - who have only just opened after lockdown - say they're heartbroken.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley:

Mobile phone footage captures the moment Winchester High Street is overwhelmed by water, torrential rain causing flash flooding several feet deep.

Shop workers arrived early this morning to clear up the mess it left behind. Half the stock at this card shop has been damaged.

Ben Goodwin- Store Manager:

The water rose so quickly there was little anyone could do to stop it.

Staff at this cafe filmed as water poured underneath the door and even through the letterbox.

Lee Tosswill- Manager

Water cascaded down roads as people struggled to get home from work.

On the rails a landslip at Micheldever blocked mainline from the South Coast to London. Engineers have spent the day repairing the damage, as buses replace trains.

The force of the water was so powerful it lifted paving blocks.

Even properties on higher ground didn't escape the weather, like this basement of the estate agent.

Council staff were also out in force, cleaning debris and drains.

Councillor Lucille Thompson- Leader, Winchester City Council:

It's been a tough year for businesses - still struggling to recover after lockdown and now left counting the cost again.