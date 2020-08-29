Emergency crews are searching a beach in Dorset following a large cliff fall.

Parts of the cliff collapsed onto Hive Beach in Bridport. It's thought the recent heavy rain has made cliffs right along Dorset's coastline unstable.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service, Dorset Police and the coastguard are at the scene this morning looking for any casualties.

They are warning people to keep away from the area and not to climb on the rock fall.