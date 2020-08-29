Swindon is now on the Government's Coronavirus watchlist after it was announced as an "area for enhanced support".

It has been an area of concern due to an outbreak earlier this month. Now the town will have prioritised access to national assistance and resources.

The council has requested the continual and consistent access to testing is available at Wroughton and the County Ground as well as national input into resolving some issues with care home testing.

There is no impact on the planned return next week of staff and children to schools and early year settings.