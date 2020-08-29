Tap above for video report by Mary Stanley who's been to speak to the children of a couple killed by a drink driver who are now campaigning to help others with parent loss.

Three children who were left orphans in a matter of minutes now want to help others facing the same heartbreak 10 years since their parents' deaths.

James, Natasha and Robbie Bernard were out for the evening as a family in Sandbanks in Dorset when their parents were hit and killed by a drink driver.

In the space of one evening, the whole family was just ripped apart.

Alan Bernard, 53, and wife Rochelle, 51, had been walking arm-in-arm along the road in Sandbanks when they were hit by a car after a meal out in September 2010.

The driver was jailed for 7 years for causing death by dangerous driving.

A decade later, their children are calling for more support for young people facing similar heartbreak.

5 days

105 miles

21 miles a day will be covered by the trio

As part of that appeal the siblings are planning a walk from Sandbanks to London to raise money for the fund.

It's the journey back home their parents never made and one they feel will be a fitting tribute.

They hope to raise £50,000 for Norwood, which is a charity that works in schools to support vulnerable children.

You can support their fundraising here.