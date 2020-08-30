More than 100 drivers have been prosecuted by Dorset Police after members of the public shared dashcam footage of incidents with them.

The force has released video of some of the incidents they have dealt with since launching Operation Snap last year.

Officers encouraged people to send in footage of driving offences with more than 500 videos submitted.

If you have concerns regarding bad or careless driving in your area, we would encourage you to contact us at dorsetroadsafe@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.