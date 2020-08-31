One of the most unusual sailing events on the River Thames in Oxfordshire is the latest to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The annual Cholsey Classics Regatta was due to be held next weekend and it's only the second time in twenty years it's been called off.

Organisers said they "reluctantly" took the decision to cancel the event.

The event involves the building of wooden dinghies which then set sail on the water, often ending in what organisers admit is "a complete shambles", with the vessels either sinking or unable to make it to the finish line.

It's hoped the event will be rescheduled for next year.