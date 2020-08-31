Environmental protesters are launching what they call a 'guerilla' campaign against plans to reopen Manston Airport.

Extinction Rebellion Thanet are putting pop-up banners and posters in areas they expect to come under the flight paths.

This pop-up environmental campaign is on the A299 Thanet Way, St Nicholas at Wade.

Plans for the freight hub were given the go-ahead in July.

The company behind the new cargo hub plans, has previously said the process of opening an airport is highly regulated.

Opposition groups, like Extinction Rebellion Thanet, are concerned.

Peter Batt, Extinction Rebellion Thanet, said protestors are "opposed to aviation expansion" because of its environmental impact.