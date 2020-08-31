Two firefighters from West Sussex Fire & Rescue will be straddling their bikes and riding more than one thousand miles for charity.

Shaun Challis and firefighter Scott Cairncross will attempt to cycle more than one thousand miles from Land's End in Cornwall to Caithness in Scotland at John O'Groats in just 10 days.

The pair, who are setting off on Saturday 5th September, will be joined by two other firefighters.

They are aiming to travel around 100 miles a day and say they will "call in" at local fire stations along the way.

The group are raising money for Kids Cancer Charity and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Both of these causes carry out phenomenal work to support those people who need them most, and so we want to do everything we can to support this work.

Scott Cairncross said the fundraiser is both a mental and physical challenge, with the "1083 miles certainly ticking both boxes."

The team are aiming to finish their trip in John O'Groats on Monday 14th September.