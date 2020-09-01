The full return of schools began today - with many pupils heading back to the classroom for the first time in six months.

Much has changed - with staggered drop off and pick up times, social distancing in classrooms and other safety measures, including, at one school, a marquee in the grounds.

Some secondary schools are recommending face masks for busy communal areas.

And there are concerns over just how much learning our children have lost - and how they will catch up.

Our Social Affairs Correspondent Christine Alsford has been speaking to teachers and pupils about the return to school

Christine spoke to children at Freemantle Academy in Southampton, Matthew Quinn, headteacher at Oaklands Academy in Waterlooville, Jon Watson from the Canterbury Academy Trust and Emma Hindley, Deputy Headteacher at Freemantle.