A former rescue dog has become the latest pooch on the Dorset Police force!

Springer Spaniel Jeff was put forward for training by volunteers at Margaret Green Animal Rescue.

Six months later, his boundless energy has seem him pass police dog training.

To mark his ‘graduation’, Jeff was presented with his official police dog collar on Saturday.The presentation took place at the animal charity’s Church Knowle centre in Wareham.

After the presentation, Inspector Neil Leat, said: “For our specialist search dogs, we’re keen to work with animal rescue charities to offer dogs looking for a forever home a new active role within policing."

Jeff isn't the only former rescue dog to be given a chance to work for the police.

PD Roxy was rescued by the RSPCA after being found abandoned.

She now works with the Thames Valley, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police Dog section.

Roxy is believed to be the only Explosive Search Staffie in the country.