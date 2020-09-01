Graffiti is out of control in Brighton and Hove - that's what the council has told ITV Meridian.

Buildings, benches and road signs are just some of the objects targeted by taggers, who spray paint their names or initials with little or no artistic merit.

Many local people believe it brings the neighbourhood down, and creates an ugly and threatening environment.

That's why more than a quarter of a million pounds is spent every year dealing with the problem in the city.

Ten thousand hours a year is spent power washing or painting over walls- but as soon as it's done, the spray cans are out again.

A telephone hotline has been set up to report taggers, but artists like Cosmo Sarson- a former tagger himself, who was behind the Angel of Brighton mural, believe youngsters should have access to legal graffiti walls to channel creativity.

"If the council want to do a bit more than maybe they could reach out to the youth and put in place a few more programmes for a displaced youth that's got nothing else to do," he said.