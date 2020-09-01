Police searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris have found a body near his home in Hampshire.

The 52-year-old set off jogging in Bentley, Hampshire, near Farnham, at 10.30am on May 6.

The former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in Islington Road in nearby Alton.

After weeks of searching officers announced the discovery of a body on Monday.

It was found in Alice Holt Forest and the death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Richard Morris from Bentley have today found a body in Alice Holt Forest. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old's family have been notified. They are being supported by specialist officers. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Morris was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex during his tour of the country in 2016.

Before that he was head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and has held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.