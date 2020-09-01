WATCH: Sarah Saunders' report. She speaks to Eddie's parents Harry and Barbara:

The parents of a talented teenage musician from Sussex - who was killed when he was hit by a speedboat while snorkelling - are setting up a charity for other young musicians in his name.

14 year-old Eddie Jarman's family from West Hoathly - had sold their home and bought a yacht to sail across the world when the tragic incident happened off the coast of French Polynesia.

The teenager had been snorkelling to check the anchor of his family’s yacht off the island of Mo’orea, near Tahiti, when he was hit by the boat on August 9.

His distraught family desperately tried to save him but his injuries were too severe and he passed away.

Eddie’s mum Barbara, dad Harry and sister Amelie, 13, have now returned to the UK following the ‘incredibly traumatic’ incident earlier this month.

They plan to lay his body to rest in the village where he grew up.

His mother told ITV Meridian she felt lessons need to be learned from her son's death:

Eddie had an amazing zest for life, a lovely boy and so bright with talent and kindness, who loved adventure and the sea. We were blessed with his musical talent, he played expertly the piano, violin and a double bass, never happier than listening to his favourite jazz and Bossa Nova tracks. Mature well over his 14 years, he has made an indelible mark on everyone he has met.

In memory of the teenager, who was who was due to start a scholarship in January at Hurstpierpoint College in Sussex, the family have launched a campaign to raise £100,000 to set up the Eddie Jarman Young Musicians Charity.

It has already raised more than £40,000 to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds realise their musical ambitions.