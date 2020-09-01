A pregnant woman was among two people rescued from a sinking boat in the Solent yesterday.

Lifeboat crews from Gosport and Hamble responded to a Mayday call just before 6pm, to find the vessel sinking rapidly between the Solent forts and Ryde.

The boat was almost submerged when help arrived Credit: GAFIRS

The stricken vessel was towed back to shore Credit: GAFIRS

Thankfully the two occupants, including a pregnant lady, were picked up moments before by another vessel who also heard the distress call, we placed a crew member on-board the assisting vessel to check on the welfare of the casualties who were shaken but unharmed.

Pete Byford, Duty GAFIRS Coxswain

The boat was towed to shore to prevent it being a hazard to shipping.