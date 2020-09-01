A pregnant woman was among two people rescued from a sinking boat in the Solent yesterday.

Lifeboat crews from Gosport and Hamble responded to a Mayday call just before 6pm, to find the vessel sinking rapidly between the Solent forts and Ryde.

Thankfully the two occupants, including a pregnant lady, were picked up moments before by another vessel who also heard the distress call, we placed a crew member on-board the assisting vessel to check on the welfare of the casualties who were shaken but unharmed.

The boat was towed to shore to prevent it being a hazard to shipping.