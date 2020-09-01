The Reading festival has announced its line-up for 2021.

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age will all top the bill between August 27-29.

This year's 2020 festival was meant to take place on 28th - 30th August but was cancelled in May due to coronavirus.

Both grime star Stormzy and former Oasis frontman Gallagher were due to headline the event, along with rap-metal group Rage Against The Machine.

Organisers say a new format will see two main stages in 2021 for what they've called their 'most epic plan yet'

Gallagher said: “Yes Brothers and Sisters, I come bearing good news…Yours Truly is headlining Reading & Leeds 2021. C’MON YOU KNOW. LG”

After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.

The three day festival will take place on 27th - 29th August 2021, returning to Reading's Richfield Avenue site . Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 3rd September.

Also featuring are AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Two Door Cinema Club, along with rappers Ashnikko, DaBaby and Fever 333, rising US singer Madison Beer, house DJ veteran MK and pop experimentalists 100 Gecs.