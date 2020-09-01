Saints legend Francis Benali has dug up a World War II bomb in his back garden, showing it to his wife and daughter before realising it might be dangerous.

The 51-year-old was clearing up last weekend when he found the object, and initially thought it was an old tin of baked beans.

He picked it up and brought it in to show his wife Karen and daughter Kenzie, before thinking twice and calling police.

The Royal Navy bomb disposal team was brought in the check the device, which turned out to be an old practice bomb.

Benali told ITV Meridian that he felt a bit foolish after picking it up, but it wasn't what you'd expect to find in your garden: