The family of an eight-year-old who died after she was hit by a falling tree in Kent has paid tribute to their 'beautiful girl'.

Maisy Elizabeth Susan Mayne was tragically killed on 21 August along Parsonage Lane in Bobbing near Sittingbourne, when a tree fell during high winds.

Our Maisy, our beautiful girl and amazing big sister to William and Isla. We will miss you so, so much darling xxxx

Her sister Isla was seriously injured in the incident and flown to King's Hospital in London, where she underwent brain surgery.

Maisy's family has now set up a fundraising page to raise money for the King's College Hospital PICU Ward, the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust, and the Rhys Daniels Trust.

They have said: "We have set up these charities to donate to because the King's hospital saved Isla's life after needing brain surgery from this tragic accident. The air ambulance for treating her at the scene and getting her to the hospital."

The Rhys Daniels Trust has offered Maisy's family a place to stay near the hospital so they can be close to Isla during her recovery.