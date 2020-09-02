Several people have been injured after a cement truck crashed into vehicles on a road near Rochester.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon after the cement truck veered across the A228 at Cuxton into oncoming traffic.

Four cars and a van were involved in the incident.

Pictures from the scene show vehicles damaged and debris across the road.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to take the roof off of one car to rescue one of the casualties.

Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Those injured were cared for by paramedics, with five people being transported to hospital.

An investigation is underway into what caused the cement truck to veer across the road.