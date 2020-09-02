The daughters of a missing woman from Hampshire joined police on Wednesday to appeal to the public for help in finding her.

Joanne Sheen, 44, was reported missing in February this year.

The last known sighting was on Thursday 5 December when she travelled from Fareham back to Southampton with a friend.

It was not out of character for Joanne to occasionally not make contact with her family for some weeks, but as time went by they became increasingly concerned.

Her daughters, Layla Thomas and Hayley Hardy, want help to find their mum who they haven't heard from for 9 months.

Hayley says: "You can't imagine what it is like with a loved one, when you don't know where they are, you don't know if they're okay. Your mind is always turning on every single possibility that could've happened. It's like turmoil but every day is the same. It just starts over every day."

At the end of the day we just want our mum right now. And there's nothing like a massive cuddle from your mum just to make sure that everything is okay.

When asked what they wanted to say directly to their mum, they said: "We want you to come home. We miss you, we're worried about you, and you are loved. Just come home. Please get in contact with us."

Hampshire Police tried to find Joanne and on Friday 17 April issued a missing persons appeal.

On Tuesday 4 August they renewed their plea for information.

A team of officers began a thorough search of the area around Empress Road in Southampton and the River Itchen that runs alongside it.

Joanne is also known as Little Jo, as she's only 5 foot 1 or Jo Jo.

Detectives say she does not have a permanent address, car or bank account.

Police want anyone with information about Joanne to call Operation Blackboard on 101.