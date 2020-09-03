Eight teenagers from Winchester have tested positive for coronavirus on a flight coming back from Crete.

They were onboard Wizz Air flight 8168 from Heraklion to Luton Airport on 25 August.

The group were part of a party of 12 who had been staying in Crete for 10 days.

The airline says it was not made aware that the eight passengers had since tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: “The airline has now informed the relevant health authorities in England who are responsible for contacting and advising the 204 other passengers who were on board the flight. Wizz Air operates all flights in compliance with local travel regulations, and the safety of passengers and staff is the number one priority.”

Meanwhile the Department of Health and Social Care says action has now been taken and those that need to self-isolate have been told to do so.

It has said: “NHS Test and Trace is working – hundreds of thousands people are being tested every day and to make sure we stay in control of this virus, we are targeting our testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak as well as prioritising at-risk groups.

“There is a high demand for tests, but more appointments and home testing kits are available every day and we are increasing capacity to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October. Anyone with symptoms across the UK should get a test as soon as possible as well as washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings and following social distancing rules to stop the spread of the virus.”