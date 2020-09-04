Best of Meridian to feature in new ITV series

A brand new ITV series featuring the best of regional stories and journalism begins on Sunday.

All Around Britain, presented by Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford will focus on stories from across the country.

Sunday's show, which starts at 11.20, is being filmed at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, where Alex and Ranvir will be getting hands-on with the animals. Here's a sneak preview:

Other highlights include a hot air ballooning festival and a family of Tik Tokers who say making social media videos has helped them escape the monotony of lockdown.

The show will also an extended feature from our recent report on the Solent forts.

Watch Chloe Oliver's report on the Solent forts which will feature in Sunday's programme: