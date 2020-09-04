Around 50 firefighters are battling a large fire in Hoo near Rochester.

It broke out around half four this morning following what appears to be an explosion at an industrial building on Vicarage Lane.

One eyewitness said they heard bangs like tin cans exploding.

Dramatic pictures have been posted on social media of the moment the explosion occurred.

Video posted online by Scott Bradley and Martin Ball

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Nearby residents are urged to keep windows closed due to the large amount of smoke.

A large amount of smoke is coming from the fire, and so those living or working close to the area of the fire and its smoke plume, which includes towards Grain and across the Hoo peninsula, are still being advised to close windows and doors as a precaution. South East Coast Ambulance, Kent Police and Medway Council's Emergency Planning Officers have also been in attendance.

More details as we get them.