Lifelong dream as Sussex doctor becomes first one-eyed jockey to ride a winner

Amateur jockey Guy Mitchell has told ITV Meridian he's overjoyed to become the first person to ride a winner despite having only one eye.

The 46 year old enjoyed a day he will never forget after creating history at Goodwood - no one had ever before achieved the feat under rules in Britain.

Mitchell – who is the racecourse doctor at the Sussex track – secured the landmark victory on his fourth ride since gaining a riding licence last year.

Partnering 50-1 chance The Game Is On in division one of the Gay Kindersley Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap, Mitchell and the Simon Dow-trained gelding were a length too strong for Uther Pendragon.

He told our reporter Andrew Pate that it was a dream come true:

Mitchell – who is the son of former trainer Philip and brother of Flat jockey Jack – said: “I nearly fell off at the start. They said ‘blinds off’ and I had one hand on the blind and the other on the reins and he just went with them and I went slightly out the side door a bit.

“I could hear Serena (Brotherton, on the runner-up) coming, but he stayed on to my surprise. It was utter disbelief crossing the line, as I’ve waited a long time for that.”

Having applied for his riding licence on several occasions since the age of 16, Mitchell, who lost his right eye after a tumour developed at the age of three, is now keen to taste glory at a number of other tracks following his latest success.

He added: “I’ve always wanted to ride at the track where I work as a doctor and I’ve ridden here and at Windsor. Ascot is next so if anyone wants to give me a ride there in October I’m all over it.

“I’ve had a winner, so if I get more that would be fab and I’d like to ride in the Amateur Derby. I know it’s not the race it used to be, but I’d still like to ride in it.”