Part of M27 to close this weekend for bridge works

Motorists in Hampshire are being reminded that part of the M27 will be closed in both directions this weekend while a new bridge is put in place.

The motorway will be closed from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday between junction 9 (Park Gate Interchange) and Junction 11 (Wallington Interchange).

It's to install the new North Fareham Footbridge, which will open to the public by late September.

Highways England says the M27 will be re-opened as soon as it's safe to do so, and that diversions will be in place through Fareham. Whiteley shopping centre will be open as normal.

The original footbridge was demolished last year:

There will be no access to or from M27 junction 10 during the closure.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 to a smart motorway.