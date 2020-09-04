Thieves ransack Sussex Sea Scout hut stealing £30K of equipment

WATCH Chloe Oliver's report.

She spoke to Sean Oliver from Lancing Sea Scouts and some of the youngsters affected.

A Sea Scout group in Sussex is counting the cost of theft and damage after thieves stole up to £30,000 pounds' worth of water sports equipment - wrecking their hut.

The youth group says it's devastated by the loss of much used kayaks - and says those responsible knew what they were doing.

Thieves took the more expensive items but dumped others

The 3rd5th Lancing Sea Scouts group’s kayak hut on the banks of the River Adur contains supplies which allow more than 80 children from the surrounding area to enjoy watersports.

But sessions have had to be cancelled and suspended after the kit was stolen over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Scout leader Sean Oliver said he was "sickened" by the selfish actions. "After what has been a difficult year for children to now have this done to their group is heartbreaking and they're quite upset.

“The people that stole it knew what they were looking for"

A GoFundMe page called Replacing Stolen Items From Sea Scouts was set up on Monday and has already raised more than £5,000

Shaun said: “The parents of our members are a brilliant bunch and they took it upon themselves to set it all up.