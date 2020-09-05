A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found dead at a house in Eastbourne.

Police were called to a property on Weatherby Close at 3:25pm on Friday (4 September).

Detectives believe that the victim, a 62-year-old woman, was a resident at the property and her death is being treated as suspicious.

A 73-year-old man, who is known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

It's not yet known how the victim died, but Sussex Police are continuing to investigate.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said “Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this tragic time for them, but our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances of her death”.