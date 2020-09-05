A team of firefighters from West Sussex have began a mammoth fundraising effort that will see them cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats in just 10 days.

Watch Manager Shaun Challis and firefighter Scott Cairncross, from Burgess Hill, will cover more than 1,000 miles on the trip.

They'll be joined by fellow firefighters Matt Frimager and Martin Belford, who'll cycle half the distance and drive the support van.

Many charities have been hit incredibly hard during the outbreak of COVID-19, and so anything we can do to help will be very gratefully received. Shaun Challis, Watch Manager

They set off this morning, with the hope that they'll reach North Cornwall by nightfall.

Taunton will be their next rest stop, before they continue up through Herefordshire, Shropshire and Cumbria before they cross the border into Scotland on day six.

They'll then make for Edinburgh, riding through Ballachulish and Bonar Bridge before finishing in John O'Groats on Monday 14 September.

Beyond the immense physical challenge, they're hoping to raise as much as they can for Kids Cancer Charity and the Firefighters Charity.

Shaun said: "The prospect of cycling from Cornwall to Caithness is pretty daunting, but we have all been training hard over the summer in preparation.

"We are aiming to cover around 100 miles a day and will be looking to call in at as many local fire stations along the way, so hopefully they will have the kettle on!"

Scott added: "The whole point of this fundraiser was to do something that challenged us both mentally and physically. These 1083 miles will certainly tick both of those boxes!”