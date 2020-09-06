Bell ringing returns to Chichester cathedral

The bells have returned to Chichester cathedral in Sussex after remaining silent during lockdown.

Today, they resumed, with a few social distancing measures in place.

Ringers wore facemasks, and weren't able to use the full compliment of bells, but are delighted to be back after almost six months away.

The cathedral bell ringers are delighted to be back

Chichester Cathedral is unusual among English cathedrals as the bells are not held in a belfry above the church, but in a separate tower or ‘campanile’. It is here in which the Bell Ringers conduct ringing and practice on a regular basis.

As the country went into lockdown earlier this year the Cathedral’s automatic electronic bells continued to chime, but the bells of the Tower were silenced.

The Ringers however stayed busy and even contributed archival recordings to help mark special occasions online – including the anniversary of VE Day in May.

We have been working hard to ensure all Ringers taking part can do so safely. Our return to ringing will be cautious, socially distanced, ringing for a limited time, and only for services. We won’t be able to ring all 8 bells, it won’t be all the Ringers but it will be enough for ringing to be part of the Cathedral services and remind people which day is Sunday. Jane Deadman, Head Bell Ringer

Chichester Cathedral is now open every day, 10.00am – 4.00pm and is hosting a revised schedule of services. Those unable to visit in person can access resources and live-streamed services online.