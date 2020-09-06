Detectives investigating serious sex attack on 3 year old make fresh appeals

Detectives on the Isle of Wight investigating a serious sex attack on a three-year-old girl, have launched an on-line portal for witnesses to up-load potential evidence.

The attack happened in woodland at Fort Victoria Country Park shortly after 3pm on Monday 31st August.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Davies said: “We have previously appealed for anyone with Dash Cash footage, who drove into Fort Victoria Country Park via Westhill Lane between 11.30am and 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday, to get in touch.

“We continue to ask for this footage, and in addition would now like to hear from anyone who attended the country park between these times and took photographs or videos while they were there.

“Please take the time to check over your cameras and camera phones and upload anything you captured in the area that day to the portal provided, even if you feel it may not be of relevance.

“You may have inadvertently captured something, or someone, significant without realising it.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to check their photos and dashcam footage

A man in his 60s from the island was arrested in connection with the incident and remains on bail until 28 September.

The force said the suspect was not known to the family.