Sussex pupils self-isolating after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Two classes at a school in Hove are having to self isolate after just two days of term because a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

A teaching assistant at Cardinal Newman school was confirmed to have the virus on Friday after being contacted by track and trace.

Forty five pupils in Year 7 will now spend fourteen days at home.

The school says it's following guidelines and it's safe for other students to return to school on Monday.

Chairman of governors Geri Silverstone said the school was doing all it could to keep pupils and staff safe.

Four year groups returned to school last week, with the whole cohort due back on Monday.

Principal Claire Jarman wrote to parents: "We fully appreciate this is not the start to the new term any of us would have wished for."

Five members of the learning support team are also self-isolating.

Cardinal Newman, one of the largest schools in the south-east of England, is a voluntary-aided secondary school with about 2,500 pupils.

A council spokesman said: "We are closely monitoring the situation... and are urging everyone to follow public health guidance to stop the spread of infection."