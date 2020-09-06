Woman raped in Bournemouth in late night attack

Detectives investigating a report of a rape in Bournemouth town centre are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.Dorset Police received a report at 2.51am on Saturday 5 September that a woman had been raped near to the public toilets in the Lower Gardens.The victim – aged in her 20s – attended hospital and is being supported by officers.A cordon has been put in place to allow for an examination of the area to be carried out.Detective Inspector Christijan Boyle, of Bournemouth CID, said: “A full investigation is underway and a number of enquiries are ongoing, including gathering CCTV and obtaining a full account from the victim.

I am particularly keen to speak to a man who rode past the public toilets in the direction of The Square on a Beryl Bike at around 1.50am as he may have important information that could assist our investigation. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area and can be approached with any concerns. DI Christijan Boyle, Bournemouth CID