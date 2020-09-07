First full week of school as offices re-open across the region

The start of the first full week back to school began today, with staggered start times and face masks for many.

It comes amid concerns from the government about the number of new coronavirus cases across the country.

Cardinal Newman school in Hove - which came back last week - has already had to send two classes of children home to quarantine after a teaching assistant tested positive for coronavirus.

Two classes have been sent home from Cardinal Newman School

But the government insists measures in schools make them as safe as possible.

Parents and teachers we spoke to in Brighton this morning were generally pleased to be getting back to normality:

Many also returned to workplaces today - extra trains and buses were added to cope with demand - however the rush hour was not as busy as anticipated across many parts of the region.

Ashford Station was relatively quiet during this morning's rush hour

Rail commuters wear face masks at Southampton station this morning

Bus companies have introduced social distancing measures on routes

WATCH: