Gazza fights back tears after Dorset home is burgled

Paul Gascoigne fought back tears as he described the emotional loss of jewellery belonging to his late father, during a £140,000 raid on his Dorset home.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, the former footballer said the loss of irreplaceable items like his father's watch, meant more to him than any amount of money.

He appealed for the thieves to give the items back.

The raid occurred while Gascoigne was at a TV studio in Borehamwood recording an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Vinnie Jones last Monday.

Morgan took the opportunity to post a selfie to his 7.6 million Twitter followers

Piers Morgan's selfie was posted on Twitter and proved Gazza was not at home

Morgan this morning apologised to the England legend for alerting thieves to the fact that Gazza wasn't at his home in Poole.

Five watches, two bracelets, three rings, diamond earrings, designer sunglasses and a New York Police Department badge were stolen.

The thieves even pinched two fillet steaks which he'd left out to defrost.

Piers Morgan apologised during the interview Credit: Good Morning Britain

I don't mind the other stuff, but the sentimental stuff meant a hell of a lot of us. Whoever has got it doesn't have to own up to it, they could leave it in a bag and leave it somewhere. It's heartbreaking. Paul Gascoigne on £140K theft

Piers said: "I'm very sorry, Paul, if that has inadvertently put you in this position.

"Obviously I never thought about that for a moment it was great to see you at the recording."

At the end of the interview Piers told Paul he was going to send him a dozen fillet steaks.