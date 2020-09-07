Hampshire wheelchair hero makes influencer power list

Watch Andrew Pate's report with the remarkable David Williamson.

A Portsmouth man who successfully campaigned for wheelchair users to compete in the Brighton marathon, has been shortlisted for the Shaw Trust Power 100.

The list recognises the most influential disabled people in the UK and in the past has included Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson, TV presenter Alex Brooker and Britain's Got Talent winner - Lost Voice Guy.

Many of those on the list are household names

Now David Williamson, who has raised thousands of pounds for Sussex charity Limbpower, is among those well-known names.

Through his efforts - many have been inspired. Like five year old Tony Hudgell from Maidstone - who recently raised a million pounds.

David's latest challenge is to support 6 year old Carmella Chillery-Watson from Great Chevrell in Wiltshire, who has muscular dystrophy.

For more details click on Carmella's Just Giving page