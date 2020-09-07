Kent house is hit by lorries TWENTY times

A man from a village near Canterbury is criticising Kent County Council for not doing more to stop lorries hitting his house - TWENTY times.

Mark Kilbey says the trucks that go through his village of Wingham on the A257 between Canterbury and Sandwich often try to take short cuts opposite his house. And many are simply too big for the surrounding roads.

The problem has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage. But KCC say it's difficult to resolve the situation. James Dunham went to meet him:

In response Kent County Council said there was very little they could do: