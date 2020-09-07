Surrey teen wins RSPCA picture award with snap of her dog Lucky

A Surrey teenager has won an RSPCA’s Young Photographer Award with this wonderful picture of her whippet Lucky surrounded by heather.

Elizabeth Lee, 13, from New Malden, snapped the image at the Devil’s Punchbowl.

The teenager won despite fierce competition from the other four shortlisted images, but her picture, voted on by members of the public, won the Instagram Photo Category.

Runner up - ‘Smile’ (dog with ball in mouth) by Evie Rutherford

Runner up- The Alpaca with the Smile’ - Hattie Edkins

I love experimenting with photos and having a go at anything new. I’m so shocked that I’ve won because I saw all the other photos and they were amazing but I’m absolutely over the moon that I did and can’t wait to tell all my friends! Elizabeth Lee, winner

She added: “Lucky is my dog and my best friend in the world. He follows me everywhere and will always happily pose for the camera. I love so many things about this photo, the beautiful colours, the gorgeous heather but most of all Lucky’s smile which is permanently on his face when we are out on our walks.”

Runner up- ‘Keeping an eye’ - Abigail Snow

Runner up- ‘Highland Cow’ - Louise Hughes

David Allen, Head of Prevention and Education at the RSPCA, said: “Elizabeth’s photo of Lucky is wonderful and it really shows the joys our pets bring us. We are passionate about inspiring young people to help us build a kinder world for animals and our photography competition is a chance to really celebrate that.