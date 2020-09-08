WATCH- The first of two special reports by Derek Johnson.

He spoke to recovering alcoholics Darcey Hallworth and Francis Massey, GP Dr Jamie Parker and Nuno Albuquerque from UK Addiction Treatment Centres

Charities say lockdown has had a devastating impact on those already struggling with alcohol dependency.

There are more than half a million dependent drinkers in England and research shows that 26 per cent of people in the South and South East have admitted to drinking more since lockdown began. If you feel you may have a problem with drinking then this NHS webpage has details about how you can find support.