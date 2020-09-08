Schools in the south may be back for the first full week of term, but already, more than half a dozen have been affected by coronavirus cases.

Members of staff and pupils from at least seven schools in the region are having to self-isolate for two weeks, just a few days into the start of term.

There are concerns that isolated shut-downs are likely to become commonplace.

Letters have been sent to parents at schools in the Berkshire and Kent in the last two days, alerting them to the situation and offering reassurance.

Letter sent to parents from Garth Hill College in Bracknell

The schools affected so far are:

Cardinal Newman School in Hove- Two classes of Year 7 pupils are self-isolating after a teaching assistant tested positive.

St Peter's Catholic Primary, Sittingbourne - All Year 6 pupils self-isolating after a child tested positive

Highsted Grammar School, Sittingbourne - Year 7 students self-isolating

South Avenue Primary, Sittingbourne - Year 1 and Year 5 students self- isolating

Edgebarrow School, Crowthorne -An unspecified member of the school community has tested positive. Parents sent a letter advising them of precautions.

The Brakenhall School, Bracknell - Several Year 13 students self-isolating after a pupil tested positive

Garth Hill College, Bracknell - A sixth form student tested positive at the weekend. Three fellow students are self-isolating

