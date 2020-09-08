The businesses forced to adapt during Covid in order to survive

WATCH Tony Green's report.

He spoke to Edward Gray from Watts Farms in Kent and Greg Prowse, Sales Director at Comax in Ringwood

The impact that the lockdown has had on the economy is now making itself felt with the UK officially in recession and nearly one third of all businesses saying their operating costs were equal to or exceeded their turnover.

Many small businesses are seeing survival as success in 2020.

But there are signs of recovery . Our reporter Tony Green has been to see how some firms have had to adapt to survive.