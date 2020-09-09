Rapid Covid-19 home testing kit developed in Southampton hailed a 'game changer'

A pioneering Covid-19 home testing kit, which gives results within 15 minutes, could be widely available by the end of the year.

The swab test, currently being trialled at the University of Southampton, is the first of its kind in the UK.

The test has been hailed a 'game changer' after trials offered promising results.

An extended clinical trial has been carried out with 150 patient samples - 125 of those samples were positive.

You take a swab from the back of your throat and up your nose. You then put the swab into the tube which has liquid in it and then leave it for a few minutes. You then take it out, put the test strip in and leave it for another few minutes. Finally, you take it out and if a red line appears then you've tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Collin Sones, University of Southampton

Dr Collin Sones from the University of Southampton explains that if a patient has a large amount of the virus in their system then the test is 100% accurate.

If a patient has moderately high amounts of the virus then the accuracy is between 70 to 80%.

If it is produced on a mass scale, it could be used in schools, workplaces, airports and at sporting events.

If a red line appears on the test, then it is positive. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Scientists are currently talking to manufacturers and it is hoped that within the next two months it could be made commercially available for around £5.

Dr Collin Sones says the screening tool is designed to be used frequently and should pick up people who are infectious.