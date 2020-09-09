Section of iconic White Cliffs of Dover on sale for £50,000

Report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

A section of the iconic White Cliffs of Dover is on the market for £50,000.

The national landmark, famous as a symbol of wartime defence, has uninterrupted views across the Channel.

The stretch of coastline, near Capel-le-Ferne, is adjacent to the Folkestone Warren Country Park.

The 6.99 hectares (or 17.29 acres) of land is situated to the south side of Old Dover Road at the western end of the chalk cliffs.

Parts of the cliff face and areas along the base of the cliff are included as well as much flora and fauna.

The chalk cliffs themselves are largely owned and cared for by The National Trust.

Kevin Gilbert, from Clive Emson Auctioneers, says it is "extremely unlikely" that anyone would build on the land and if the new owner wanted to they would have to do an "awful lot of due diligence", making sure they covered every eventuality.

Members of the public can still enjoy the view, by using a variety of public footpaths available on the site.