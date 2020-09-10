Hampshire County cricket club will be playing at the Ageas Bowl tonight (10/09), for the first time this season, when they take on Sussex in the Vitality Blast.

They've marked their return by handing over £50,000 to the Southampton Hospitals charity.

The money has been raised during lockdown and will be used to help build a rehabilitation centre in the new intensive care unit at Southampton General.

The funds have been raised via two charity auctions, generous donations from Ageas Bowl ticket-buyers and profits from replica shirt sales.