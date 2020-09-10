Citizen of Folkestone Bob Mouland had led a blameless existence for the first 71 years of his life, but that came to an abrupt end this week when he was issued with a written warning from the local council.

The pensioner had stepped in to restore a neglected and decaying fountain but was told that if he continued he'd be committing an offence that could lead to a £2,500 fine.

The Trevi Fountain in Rome. Italian Fashion label Fendi spent $2,000,000 on its restoration.

In Folkestone, the Sidney Cooper Weston Fountain. 71-year-old Bob Mouland spent money from his pension to repaint the decaying monument.

In response, the local council issued him with a warning notice to stop. If he didn't, he'd be committing an offence.

This is the written warning Bob was given under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. If he doesn't obey he could be fined £100 or taken to court and fine up to £2,500.

It was becoming dilapidated and I was not prepared to stand back and watch another part of this town's heritage just to become even more dilapidated. Bob Mouland

A spokesman for Folkestone and Hythe Council said repeated requests for Bob to stop were rejected and they had no choice but to issue a community protection warning -not an ASBO.

They now say they're happy with his work.

No further action will be taken against a man whose public spirit they had deemed a public nuisance.