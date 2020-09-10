It's a conversation which could end up saving the lives of up to nine people, but it's still something many of us aren't comfortable discussing. We're talking about organ donation - and the desperate need for more donors.

As part of Organ Donation Week, we've been finding out about a meeting between two families. One - who's teenage daughter suddenly died, and the other - who's four year old son is alive thanks to her donation.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate:

Four year old Ollie is starting school soon. Without an organ donation it could have been a very different story.

The majority of his first year was spent at Poole hospital. His family knew he needed a new liver to survive.

However, the parents of Miriam Lee say the decision to donate her organs was easy. The 17 year old died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but she'd always said them she was willing to be a donor.

Ollie was one of four people who's lives she saved.

Mike and Hannah Jolliff, Ollie's parents:

Nicola and David Lee, Miriam's parents:

The day Ollie's parents found out there was a donor available was a poignant one. It was the day their first son Keiran would have been celebrating his tenth birthday. He had the same condition as Ollie, but passed away when he was four.

It was a very emotional day to take the call, and our first son died in Kings Hospital in London which is where we were going. So they knew our history as well. It was a very nervous day. My first thoughts were for many reasons - I hope this goes well. Mike Jolliff, Ollie's father

We knew the next few days were going to be a few ups and downs. Touch some wood we had quite a smooth post-transplant. We were in Kings for 12 days post surgery and then home, so it was good. Hannah Jolliff, Ollie's mother

Ollie turns five later this month and that's thanks to Miriam and her decision to be a donor.

For more information on Organ Donation Week 2020, click here.